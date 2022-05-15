It doesn't get much more iconic Wyoming than this. A large elk herd described as "a beautiful train" was spotted crossing a road in Grand Teton National Park.

This elk migration moment happened just a few days ago according to the video description. Here's a little bit of backstory from the video share about how this moment was captured by RonnieSue Ambrosino:

A tourist spotted a herd of elk form a ‘beautiful train’ as they crossed a road in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on April 27, video shows...she was traveling on a backroad when she saw several herds on the hillside and stopped to admire the scene. “We saw this herd start to move and were very fortunate to be in the perfect spot,” she said.

It's worth noting how far back RonnieSue stayed when she noticed the herd. Kudos to her on respecting these amazing animals.

As the National Park Service mentions, elk herds like this one are either in the National Elk Refuge or in the park itself. When they say it's "complex" managing elk in Grand Teton National Park, that's an understatement.

If you've never seen one of these herds traveling across western Wyoming, there's nothing quite like it.

