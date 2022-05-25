Enjoy Lakeside Camping At Grand Mesa’s Cobbett Campground

The Grand Mesa has some excellent camping spots that offer great lakeside views.

Easy Access to Cobbett Lake Campground

If you have been to the Grand Mesa Visitor Center, you have seen Cobbett Lake right next to the parking lot. What you might not have noticed is the awesome campground on the other side of the lake.

A lot of people like to get off the beaten path when they camp, but Cobbett Lake Campground is actually a pretty nice spot right off Highway 65.

Lakeside and Secluded Campsites at Cobbett Lake Campground

One of the best things about the Cobbett Lake Campground is that several of the campsites offer great views of the lake, while other sites are back off the water and more secluded, which will definitely appeal to some campers. Each site has a picnic table, campfire rings, and vault toilets nearby.

Plenty of Shade at Cobbett Lake Campground

The campground has a dense covering of spruce trees - and that means shade for nearly every site. There's also a decent chance you could see some wildlife including deer and elk.

As for the lake, it is open to non-motorized watercraft so it's a great spot for canoeing and fishing for rainbow, brook, and cutthroat trout. If you want to do some hiking you can try the Cobbett Lake Trail or the Grand Mesa Discovery Trail that is nearby. For bikers, there are several off-road vehicle trails in the surrounding area.

Check Out the Grand Mesa's Cobbett Lake Campground If you're looking for a good camping spot on the Grand Mesa, you might check out Cobbett Lake Campground. It's super-easy to get to, it's next to a lake, and it looks great - as you can see in the gallery below.

