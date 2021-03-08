Walking Along Grand Junction’s New Kindred Reserve Trail

This past week I had the privilege of chatting with Larry Manchester from Grand Junction Parks and Recreation. Throughout our conversation, I learned about a new hiking/walking trail that was open near the Tiara Rado Golf Course in the Redlands. I'm always wanting to see new areas and check out new trails so Savannah and I jumped into the truck and started out on our quick adventure.

Info about the new Kindred Reserve trail in Grand Junction

This is an easy trail that would be good for anyone, it's just a short 2 miles around a good portion of the Tiara Rado Driving Range area but also gets back into the wildness and truly shows the beauty of Western Colorado. The parking area is easy to locate on your right-hand side when up Redlands Pkwy which turns into South Broadway. It was also already a destination through Google Maps.

Is the Kindred Reserve trail Dog Friendly?

We did see dogs on the trail, although we didn't bring Koda and Gypsy because we always like to check out the trail before letting them tag along. But please remember to pick up after your pets and try to leave the trail better than you found it.

Here are some pictures we took along the way: