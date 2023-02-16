Legalized marijuana dispensaries are coming to Grand Junction and the first two locations will be announced soon.

It was in the spring of 2021 when 58% of Grand Junction voters chose to allow marijuana dispensaries within the city limits. Throughout the past year, the city council passed three ordinances related to the taxing, licensing, and zoning of recreational marijuana facilities in the city. The city clerk's office reported it had received 47 license applications by the June 8 deadline.

Three Applicants For Two Horizon Drive Cannabis Licenses

A total of 10 cannabis licenses are up for grabs in Grand Junction and a randomized selection process is finally getting underway to determine who gets the licenses. The first two licenses will be awarded on March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at City Hall.

This first selection event will include three applicants with proposed locations in the Horizon Drive Association Business Improvement District. Two licenses will be awarded at this event with the eight remaining licenses to be awarded in a subsequent randomized selection process.

How Are Cannabis Licenses Awarded In Grand Junction?

According to the city of Grand Junction, qualified applicants will be put in a selection container and randomly assigned a number in the order they are drawn. A numbered ball for each applicant will be put in the container, and the numbers will be randomly selected by the municipal judge. Applicants are required to submit $5,000 for the cost of a cannabis license in the event their number is drawn.

How Soon Will Pot Shops Be Open In Grand Junction?

Once a license is issued, the applicant is required to begin operations within 12 months, so it is reasonable to expect pot businesses to be up and running before the end of the year. If the applicant fails to begin operations within 12 months, the license will be forfeited unless an extension is granted.

A lot of people never thought we would see the day when recreational marijuana shops would be operating in Grand Junction. Good or bad, for better or worse, that day is almost here.

