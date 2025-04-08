Imagine it's the 1970s or 1980s in Grand Junction, Colo. What are you going to do on the weekend?

Sure, you can hop in your car, fill it up, and cruise North Avenue. That's getting a bit drab, you just did it last weekend. Maybe, just maybe, you're a bit too old to hit the skating rink, and there's not a movie showing you want to see.

Betting on the ponies is the only thing left in town to cure your boredom.

Read More: The Story Behind Grand Junction, Colorado's Sugar Beet Factory

Wait?! Grand Junction Used to Have Horse Betting?

Uranium Downs in Grand Junction, Colorado Black and white photo of the racing action at Grand Junction's Uranium Downs (Photo by Robert Grant) loading...

What we know as the Mesa County Fairgrounds today they were once known as Uranium Downs. Activities like horse racing, rodeos, wrestling, and greyhound racing were all popular throughout its history.

Obviously, the name Uranium Downs stems from the history of uranium mining and processing in the Grand Valley.

Most Grand Valley residents spent their Saturdays at the Downs cheering on their favorite horse, hoping to score a few extra dollars.

The popularity of horse betting reached its peak in the 70s and 80s. Placing a bet would cost you around two bucks -- around nine to 10 dollars in today's currency.

Get our free mobile app

I've spent my fair share of time gambling a little money here and there on the ponies. I would like to have a place like this again for a little entertainment.

Uranium Downs in Grand Junction, Colorado Up close and personal with a race horse at Grand Junction's Uranium Downs (Photo by Robert Grant) loading...

KEEP SCROLLING: To Learn More About the Nuclear History of Grand Junction's Sugar Beat Factory The Colorado Sugar Manufacturing Company was established in 1899 and was the first in Colorado. Here's the story of the sugar beet factory in Grand Junction.

KEEP SCROLLING: To Learn More About Grand Junction's Island Dump Watson Island in Grand Junction wasn't always so scenic, it actually used to be a dump. From dump to disc golf course, here's some history behind Watson Island. Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin