Recently, a traveler passing through Grand Junction reported seeing a UFO on Interstate 70, and this is his story.

UFO Sighting Reported Just North of Grand Junction

The story began early one morning recently when I received an email from Mark with photos of the supposed UFO he and his girlfriend spotted while traveling through the Grand Valley. A short time later, I received a phone call from Mark, who told me his shocking story.

Lil Swizzo Lil Swizzo loading...

Mark told me that a flying saucer was flying parallel to his vehicle while driving along I-70 just north of Grand Junction. Of course, I'm immediately skeptical, but Mark says "I don't have enough intelligence, personally, to, like make this s*** up. I just want to share with you what happened."

Lil Swizzy Lil Swizzy loading...

First Hand Account of UFO Sighting In Grand Junction

For the next 10 minutes, Mark proceeded to share with me about his encounter with a UFO on I-70. During that conversation, I flip-flopped numerous times between being a believer and a skeptic.

I was driving on the highway and saw a really strange light. There was this saucer flying next to us in mid-air. I was with my girlfriend and I pull over and I stopped the car and these things within milliseconds fly through the air and my girlfriend is taking photos the entire time. There was like a windshield, and I saw, like, two beings inside and it almost looked like they were bumping to my music. I'm not exactly sure. I stopped the car because I was so tired, but then out of nowhere I just had all the energy in the world to keep driving. I wasn't frightened, but I was well aware that it was a different type of being.I only know what I saw.

In the photo below you can see what could possibly be something shaped like a flying saucer. But, could it just be a series of lights? What do you think?

Lil Swizzy Lil Swizzy loading...

Are you a believer? Have you ever had a UFO encounter? Or are you a total skeptic when it comes to close encounters of the third kind? Message me on the station app and let us know your feelings - or maybe you have a story to tell.

Here is a Look At Some Other Grand Junction UFO Sightings Over the Years Orbs, Bright Lights, Spheres, and Spaceships? See all the times over the past 20 years that a UFO sighting near Grand Junction was reported to the National UFO Reporting Center (nuforc.org)

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.