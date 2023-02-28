One Person Killed In Early Morning Grand Junction Car Accident

One person died and two others were injured in a one-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning in Grand Junction.

Fatal accidents are fairly rare in Grand Junction, but this is the second one this year. According to CDOT, 5 people died in Grand Junction accidents last year, and 6 people lost their lives in 2021.

Here's What Happened In Grand Junction Accident

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Grand Junction Police Department was called to the scene of a fatal accident in the vicinity of 30 Road and E Road. According to GJPD, the car with one driver and two occupants was traveling westbound on E Road - approaching 30 Road - when it ran off the road. The car struck a mobile home and then continued another 75 yards before coming to a stop and catching fire.

One Person Dies At the Scene of the Accident

Police say the male driver and one male passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, a third passenger died at the scene from his injuries.

The Clifton Fire Department responded to the accident where the vehicle was engulfed with flames. The Red Cross was on the scene to help the family displaced from their mobile home. Fortunately, nobody inside the home was injured. At 4:00 this morning, emergency crews were still at the scene of the accident.

Get our free mobile app

Speed and Alcohol Could Be Contributing Factors

The Grand Junction Police Department says speed and alcohol are being looked at as factors in the crash. The Mesa County Coroner's office will be releasing the name of the deceased person after proper notifications have been made.

Colorado's Leading Counties For Drunk Driving The state of Colorado recorded over 730 traffic fatalities in 2022. Of those fatalities, 271 involved impaired driving. Here is a look at the most dangerous counties in Colorado based on impaired driving fatalities. The number reflects how many impaired driving fatalities in 2022.