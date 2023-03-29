Barricaded Suspect In Grand Junction Apprehended By SWAT Teams
One man is in custody and facing numerous charges in Grand Junction after a domestic incident escalated into a standoff with local law enforcement.
Here's What Happened In Grand Junction
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident when an adult female reported that multiple threats had been made against her by a male subject. When officers tried to contact the man he attempted to flee. A pursuit ensued, during which two police vehicles sustained heavy damage, and law enforcement lost contact with the suspect.
Local SWAT Teams Called In
According to the GJPD, the subject was located later in the day at the Linden Pointe Apartments in the 1900 block of David Street. Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff's Office SWAT teams tried to contact the man, but he barricaded himself in the apartment. At that point, a shelter-in-place was issued for apartment residents. Finally, after several hours, SWAT teams were able to take the man into custody.
Suspect Facing Multiple Charges
The suspect, 27-year-old Domenique Digregorio was arrested on a long list of charges. The preliminary charges include:
- Menacing
- Vehicular Eluding
- Stalking
- Criminal Mischief
- Obstructing a Police Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- Harassment
- Reckless Endangerment
- Reckless Driving
- Speeding
- Driving the Wrong Direction on a Roadway
- Failure to Stop for A Red Light
- Domestic Violence
Additional Charges Pending, Investigation Continues
Digregorio was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility and more charges are pending. No injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.