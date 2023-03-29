Barricaded Suspect In Grand Junction Apprehended By SWAT Teams

One man is in custody and facing numerous charges in Grand Junction after a domestic incident escalated into a standoff with local law enforcement.

Here's What Happened In Grand Junction

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident when an adult female reported that multiple threats had been made against her by a male subject. When officers tried to contact the man he attempted to flee. A pursuit ensued, during which two police vehicles sustained heavy damage, and law enforcement lost contact with the suspect.

Local SWAT Teams Called In

According to the GJPD, the subject was located later in the day at the Linden Pointe Apartments in the 1900 block of David Street. Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff's Office SWAT teams tried to contact the man, but he barricaded himself in the apartment. At that point, a shelter-in-place was issued for apartment residents. Finally, after several hours, SWAT teams were able to take the man into custody.

Suspect Facing Multiple Charges

The suspect, 27-year-old Domenique Digregorio was arrested on a long list of charges. The preliminary charges include:

Menacing

Vehicular Eluding

Stalking

Criminal Mischief

Obstructing a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Harassment

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Speeding

Driving the Wrong Direction on a Roadway

Failure to Stop for A Red Light

Domestic Violence

Additional Charges Pending, Investigation Continues

Digregorio was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility and more charges are pending. No injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

