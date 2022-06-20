Don’t Expect North Avenue Road Work To Be Finished Until November

If you are tired of dealing with the work on North Avenue, unfortunately, you'll be dealing with it all summer long.

Road construction and utility projects are both necessary evils. We always need improvements and repairs - but, in the process, there's a certain level of inconvenience for motorists. All we can do is grin and bear it, and then be thankful when it's finally done.

North Avenue Work Continues Until November

One of the biggest projects going on in Grand Junction is a resurfacing project on North Avenue by the Colorado Department of Transportation - and it won't be ending any time soon, unfortunately. But, it's gonna be better, right?

According to the Grand Junction City website, work is being done between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday. During the nighttime work, one lane of travel remains open in both directions. Meanwhile, daytime utility work will be ongoing with intermittent lane closures. The challenge there is figuring out which lane is closed and then managing to get moved over to the open lane during the late afternoon rush hour. The North Avenue work is not expected to be completed until mid-November.

Personally, I'm currently trying to avoid North Avenue as much as possible because of the road and utility work and because of the terrible condition of the road. It largely feels more like a country road than a main city thoroughfare.

G Road Work Near Canyon View Park

For those traveling in the vicinity of Canyon View Park, G Road remains closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road during the G Road bridge replacement project. Access to the park is from either 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. That project is expected to be completed in July.

City Work In the Redlands

Drivers in the vicinity of the RIdges and Monument Road will run into chip sealing work Tuesday through Friday between 6 a.m.and 5 p.m. That project is likely to extend into early August.

Lane Closures on South Rim Drive and Kansas Avenue

A reconstruction project is happening on South Rim Drive between Redlands Parkway and 23 Road that will feature intermittent lane closures. Of course, access for residents will be maintained during the project which should be completed in mid-July.

A lot of work is happening on roads and streets around Grand junction. When you see work zones, be sure and slow down and drive with caution through the work area. If you can, you might consider using an alternate route until the road work is completed.

