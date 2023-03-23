Grand Junction has some fabulous places for dining out, but for this week, the spotlight is exclusively on great restaurants in downtown Grand Junction.

The Sixth Annual Restaurant Week in downtown Grand Junction is happening March 31- April 9. The idea of the promotion is to promote downtown businesses - and in the process give patrons a chance to win valuable gift cards.

How the Restaurant Week Promotion Works

During Restaurant Week, you'll get a stamp each time you spend at least $10 at one of the participating restaurants listed below. The more stamps you collect, the bigger the prize you could win.

1 stamp - Chance to Win a $50 Gift Card (4 winners)

3 stamps - Chance to win a $100 Gift Card (2 winners)

5 stamps - Chance to win a $200 Gift Card (2 winners)

6 stamps - Chance to win a $300 Gift Card (1 winner)

7 stamps - Chance to win a $500 Gift Card (1 winner)

Why Is This Only For Downtown Restaurants?

The answer is pretty simple. Restaurant Week is put on by downtown Grand Junction to bring attention and awareness to downtown restaurants and encourage the community to support these local businesses. Downtown businesses can sometimes be forgotten because of our obsession with chain restaurants and big box stores.

Get our free mobile app

Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner

Keep in mind, this isn't just a dinner thing. Anytime you visit a participating downtown restaurant during this special week, you can get a stamp if you spend at least $10. It might be breakfast and coffee one day, lunch on another day, and a dinner visit on another evening. It's possible you'll try something brand new and discover your new favorite Grand Junction restaurant.

Participating Restaurant In Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant Week Here's a look at the downtown Grand Junction restaurants that are participating in Restaurant Week - March 31-April 9. You have a chance to win gift cards ranging from $50 to $500 when you visit these restaurants.