Least Expensive Rentals in Grand Junction

Are you searching for an apartment in Grand Junction, Colorado? Perhaps a single-family home? Check out the least expensive rentals on the market right now.

Housing prices are out of control. With that in mind, I would like to present the six least expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction as of June 24, 2022.

Finding a Rental In Grand Junction, Colorado

Fortunately, there are a number of rentals, apartments, studio apartments, and even single-family homes currently available in Grand Junction. Unfortunately, prices are high.

Even with the market skyrocketing out of control, there are still studio apartments in town for under $500 per month. If you're looking for a house, I was able to track down one for under $900.

While none of these scream "cheap," they are the least expensive options available at this time.

Interesting Things To Note

You may be a bit shocked to discover how many properties don't require a deposit. Looking back to my years as a renter, I seem to recall every property requiring a deposit, usually an amount equal to a month's rent.

Even more interesting would be the number of rentals allowing pets. Some require extra rent and a deposit, but interestingly, some don't. Take a look.

The Least Expensive In Grand Junction

Every unit on this list provided by Realtor.com rents between $495 and $850. While they're anything but cheap, they are the most affordable in town.

Please check out the description of each property. You find some of the prices include utilities, in some cases, even high-speed internet. All listings in the gallery below are conveniently located with easy access to downtown Grand Junction, Colorado Mesa University, and North Avenue are businesses.

Least Expensive Rentals Currently Available In Grand Junction, Colorado June 2022 Are you in the market for a rental? Perhaps a small one bedroom apartment? Then again, you may want to rent a unit in a duplex. If you're searching for an affordable rental, these are the least expensive units on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado as of June 24, 2022.

