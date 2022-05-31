Grand Junction Home in the Redlands Features a Pool with a Waterslide

Beat the heat all summer in Grand Junction, Colorado with your own backyard pool and waterslide. Score! If you have always wanted a home with a monument view this could be it.

This single-family home in the Redlands also has a hot tub, home theater, and a tennis court on 3.3 acres. Canyon views from the in-ground pool and hot tub make this a home to stop and take a look at.

Enjoy the Colorado National Monument from this Redlands Real Estate

The home is not located far from the Fruita entrance to the Colorado National Monument. You'll probably be able to spot your pool from the Monument Canyon overlook off Rim Rock Road.

This Grand Junction Home Includes a Pool and a Tennis Court

This house has everything you need to keep the family entertained. It comes with incredible views, a pool, waterslide, hot tub, and tennis court. Inside there is a home theater, fireplace, and a huge kitchen that make this home one to consider.

Scroll Through Photos of 1981 E 7/8 Road in Grand Junction, Colorado

This home is presented by Red Compass Realty. We have included a link to the listing at the end of the photo gallery. This property includes a horse barn fully equipped with power and a little over 3 acres to enjoy riding them.

