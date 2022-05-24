We have some very special animals for our pets of the week and they are looking for a special home.

The pets of the week today from Roice-Hurst Humane Society include a one-eyed cat, a beautiful young dog that desperately needs some patient, loving care, and a very sweet cat who is FIV positive. Is your home the right fit for one of these special animals?

Willow the One-Eyed Cat

Willow is a 2-year-old cat who came to Roice-Hurst in March with a severely injured eyeball - and a litter of kittens. Well, she is all healed up from surgery to remove the painful eye and she is ready to move into a home of her home- preferably as an only cat. The transformation has been amazing.

Marley Was Rescued From An Abandonment/Cruelty Situation

Marley is an 11-month old Australian shepherd who has gotten off to a rough start in life. This beautiful dog has never had a loving family and was rescued from an abandonment cruelty situation along with 11 other dogs. Consequently, Marley is a little slow to trust humans.

Over the past few months, the staff and team at Roice-Hurst has been slowly helping Marley learn that people aren't bad. She is now enjoying friendly interactions with the people she trusts. Marley needs a quiet, patient home that will invest time and attention to help her feel safe in her new environment. Once you win her friendship, you'll find her to be very loving and loyal.

Jazmine Is Sweet and Affectionate

If you want a sweet and affectionate cat, Jazmine is your girl. Jazmine is 1-year old and just finished raising a litter of babies. She loves to play and be petted and is one of the most affectionate cats at the shelter. Jazmine is FIV positive, which is a lifelong condition that affects the immune system, similar to HIV in humans. Consequently, she should be the only cat in the home.

If you think you have what it takes to give one of these special pets a loving home, you can arrange a meet and greet by contacting Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

