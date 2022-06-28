Grand Junction Pets of the Week and Pet Tips For A Safe Holiday

The Fourth of July is a traumatic time for many pets.

Some dogs and cats seem unaffected by the popping and booming that happens around July 4 as folks are shooting off fireworks and celebrating America's independence. But, many pets are traumatized by the loud noises they here outside. Heck, I'm fairly traumatized by the sounds of Fourth of July fireworks, myself.

How To Keep Pets Safe During the Holiday Weekend

The folks at Roice Hurst have some great advice to help keep your pet happy and safe during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. If you are a pet owner, see if some of these things make sense for your situation and your pet.

It's a good idea to have your pet microchipped in case it runs away.

You want to always make sure your pet is wearing a collar with up-to-date identification tags.

Make sure your doors, windows, and gates are securely closed and locked and move objects away from fences so your dog can't climb over when it's frightened.

During the peak fireworks times, keep your pets indoors if possible. If your dog is outside, it would be good to have it leashed. Ideally, you will be there to provide comfort.

My personal advice is to stay close to pets who are traumatized by the fireworks and love them up as much as you can.

Get our free mobile app

Now a quick look at the pets of the week from Roice Hurst.

Karma Is Great With Kids, Cats, and Other Dogs

Karma is 5 years old, and sadly, her owner passed away. She's very sweet and gets along well with kids, cats, and other dogs. Here's a bonus. She's potty trained. An active family would be ideal because it would help her lose some extra weight.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Warm Up to Olive and She Is a Lover

Olive is just a year old and was transferred to Grand Junction from Underdog Animal Rescue in Moab. She takes a little time to warm up, but when she does, she's great. Olive might benefit from having another dog around to boost her confidence. It doesn't seem that she has ever lived with cats.

Ramsey Is Sweet As Can Be

If you want a loving cat, Ramsey might be right for you. She is very affectionate and loves to cuddle with other felines. She will softly meow for your attention.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

If you would like to arrange a meet and greet with one of this week's featured pets, just reach out to Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: