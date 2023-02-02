Tour The Most Expensive House For Sale Right Now in Grand Junction Colorado
Are you in the market for a new home? A magnificent house in Grand Junction, Colorado featuring close to 10,000 square feet is on the market now. At a list price of $3,000,000, it's the most expensive house on the market in Grand Junction.
This house packs an awesome five bedrooms, seven baths, an indoor saltwater pool, and a six-car garage. If luxury is your thing, you'll definitely want to take a virtual tour of this home.
The New Top Dog In Grand Junction
For some time now, a house on Curecanti Circle in Grand Junction, listed at $3,100,000, has been the most expensive home on the market. I ran into the owner a few days ago and learned the house is under contract.
The Most Expensive House On The Market In Grand Junction, Colorado Right Now
As of February 2, 2023, the most expensive house on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado can be found at 2612 Partridge Court. The home is currently listed on Realtor.com at $3,000,000.
At close to 10,000 square feet, the home is simply amazing. Take the virtual tour, and you may find it to be among the most opulent homes in the valley.
Specs On The House
According to Realtor.com, the specs on the home are:
- 9,658 square feet
- five bed
- the primary bedroom measures 19.3 X 22
- 7 full baths
- built in 2005
- family room 1 measure 18.9 X 25
- the extra room measures 42 X 25
- 2 gas range ovens
- 2 dishwashers
- 2 wall ovens
- indoor saltwater pool
- home theater
- playroom
- 6-car garage
- refrigerated central air
- security system
One Item Not On The Virtual Tour
The listing mentions a private elevator. The gallery below provides an extensive tour of the home but does not include an image of the elevator.
A Great Home In Grand Junction, Colorado
This really is an amazing property. Check out the gallery below, and you'll see it for yourself. While you may have no interest in the property, it will certainly offer ideas when it comes to designing and decorating.
As I always say, I am not a realtor and am in no way affiliated with the listing agent or any other agent in Grand Junction. I have no interest in this property, and will not benefit from its sale. It is my hope you'll enjoy taking a tour of a remarkable piece of real estate in Grand Junction.