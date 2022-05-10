It's a day that many thought would never come, but the city of Grand Junction is moving closer to the opening of several marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Applications Now Being Accepted For Grand Junction Dispensaries

Applications for regulated marijuana businesses are now being accepted by the city of Grand Junction - a process that will continue for the next month. June 8 is the deadline for submitting an application.

It's been just over a year since Grand Junction residents voted in favor of cannabis businesses in the city by a margin of 58% to 42%. That vote came 7 years after Colorado's first recreational marijuana dispensaries were opened. Finally, the city of Grand Junction will be able to reap the benefits of marijuana tax dollars just as so many other Colorado cities already have.

10 Marijuana Businesses Will Be Allowed In Grand Junction

Last month, the Grand Junction City Council adopted an ordinance related to cannabis use licenses and regulations in Grand Junction. The ordinance caps the number of pot stores allowed within the city limits at 10.

Selection Process Includes A Lottery

Applications include background information about the owner and the location of the proposed store. Applications that meet all the requirements and make it through the process will be placed in a lottery for final selection, assuming there are more than 10 applications.

Pot dispensaries in Grand Junction will be allowed to operate pretty much anywhere there is retail business happening, but can't be placed within 1,000 feet of a school or within 500 feet of a rehabilitation or treatment facility.

Anyone interested in applying for a dispensary permit should have their application in to the city clerk's office by 5:00 p.m. on June 8.

The application process for dispensaries in Grand Junction takes the city one step closer to joining nearly 100 Colorado cities that have already opened the door to recreational pot businesses. It won't be long before those green dispensary signs are dotting the Grand Junction retail landscape.

