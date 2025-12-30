If you’re an artist in the Grand Valley, pull up a chair because the city just dropped something big that’s actually worth paying attention to.

The City of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture have announced six new calls for artists to create custom, original pieces for the upcoming Community Recreation Center.

This isn’t just a flyer on a bulletin board or another “submit if you’ve got time” notice. This is a real opportunity to get paid to put your work in a high-traffic community space, and it’s backed by the city’s 1% for the Arts Program.

That means a piece of the project’s budget is legally earmarked for art to be enjoyed by everyone who walks through those doors.

Get our free mobile app

What Kinds of Art Are the City of Grand Junction Looking For?

The call includes six distinct pieces and they’re pretty spread out across the new facility:

So we’re talking murals, integrated installations, and functional art. Not just paintings on a wall. They’re looking for designers who can weave the center’s design threads and color palette into work that feels both professional and accessible.

Deadlines, Deliverables + How to Apply

Artists have approximately two months to compile their proposals. Here’s what you’ll need to submit:

Letter of Interest

Artist Resume

Project Proposal

Design Sketches

Annotated images of past work that show you can deliver

Everything is reviewed by a selection panel comprised of city representatives and members of the Arts and Culture Commission, so they seek creativity and professionalism.

Why This Matters to the Grand Junction Community

This isn’t some small hobbyist thing. The city’s 1% for the Arts Program ensures that quality work gets funded and displayed in public spaces. That means your work can become part of the everyday backdrop for families, athletes, seniors, kids, and everyone who walks through that new community center.

Love Grand Junction History? Learn why Las Colonias was called 'The Rag’ but was the Heart of Grand Junction

And beyond that, it’s a solid career boost if you’re an artist trying to build your portfolio, grow your local reputation, or just snag some tangible community exposure.

Grand Junction's Art Scene: Museums, Galleries, and Public Art Installations If you spend any time in downtown Grand Junction you will discover that this is a city that loves art. Art galleries, studios, and public art displays seem to be around every corner. Many are free for the public to enjoy. Learn more about Grand Junction's art scene and where to find exhibits featuring Mesa county artists. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams

These Downtown Grand Junction Art On the Corner Pieces Will Be Going Away These works have been on display in downtown Grand Junction for two years. During the Grand Junction Art on the Corner event coming up October 1-3, 2021, these pieces will make way for new works to be displayed for 2021-2022. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

Forgery At Grand Junction Walmart Authorities believe these three individuals are responsible for cashing a forged $1300 check at the Rim Rock Walmart. Take a look at these photos and see if you can identify these people and help local law enforcement solve this crime. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews

How do I apply for the Grand Junction Community Rec Center art projects?

To apply, artists must submit a letter of interest, a professional resume, a project proposal with design sketches, and annotated images of past work via the City of Grand Junction’s arts portal. Selection is based on creativity, professionalism, and the ability to integrate the center's specific color palette.

When is the deadline for the Grand Junction Rec Center art calls?

Artists generally have a two-month window from the announcement to compile their proposals, with most deadlines for the 2026 Recreation Center commissions falling in February 2026. Final artwork installations are scheduled for the summer of 2026, before the grand opening.

What is the 1% for the Arts Program in Grand Junction?

The 1% for the Arts Program is a city ordinance that requires 1% of the budget for certain municipal capital construction projects to be set aside for the purchase and installation of public art. This ensures that community spaces like the new Recreation Center feature high-quality, original work by local and regional artists.

What kind of art is the City of Grand Junction looking for?

The city is currently seeking artists for six specific projects: murals for the Child Watch, Mezzanine, and Community rooms, a Story Wall, a Recognition Wall, and custom acoustic panels for the Community Lounge.