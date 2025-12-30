Grand Junction Launches Six New Public Art Commissions
If you’re an artist in the Grand Valley, pull up a chair because the city just dropped something big that’s actually worth paying attention to.
The City of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture have announced six new calls for artists to create custom, original pieces for the upcoming Community Recreation Center.
This isn’t just a flyer on a bulletin board or another “submit if you’ve got time” notice. This is a real opportunity to get paid to put your work in a high-traffic community space, and it’s backed by the city’s 1% for the Arts Program.
That means a piece of the project’s budget is legally earmarked for art to be enjoyed by everyone who walks through those doors.
What Kinds of Art Are the City of Grand Junction Looking For?
The call includes six distinct pieces and they’re pretty spread out across the new facility:
- Murals for the Child Watch Room
- Murals for the Mezzanine Fitness Studio
- Murals for the Community Room
- A Story Wall
- A Recognition Wall
- A custom acoustic panel design for the Community Lounge
So we’re talking murals, integrated installations, and functional art. Not just paintings on a wall. They’re looking for designers who can weave the center’s design threads and color palette into work that feels both professional and accessible.
Deadlines, Deliverables + How to Apply
Artists have approximately two months to compile their proposals. Here’s what you’ll need to submit:
- Letter of Interest
- Artist Resume
- Project Proposal
- Design Sketches
- Annotated images of past work that show you can deliver
Everything is reviewed by a selection panel comprised of city representatives and members of the Arts and Culture Commission, so they seek creativity and professionalism.
Why This Matters to the Grand Junction Community
This isn’t some small hobbyist thing. The city’s 1% for the Arts Program ensures that quality work gets funded and displayed in public spaces. That means your work can become part of the everyday backdrop for families, athletes, seniors, kids, and everyone who walks through that new community center.
And beyond that, it’s a solid career boost if you’re an artist trying to build your portfolio, grow your local reputation, or just snag some tangible community exposure.
