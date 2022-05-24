The newest member of the Grand Junction Police Department is a long way from home.

Grand Junction's Newest K9 Comes From Czechoslavakia

K9 Vamos is a 2-year-old Malinois from Czechoslovakia who recently joined the Grand Junction Police Department. Vamos graduated from his K9 training academy and is now on patrol in western Colorado.

Vamos Teams Up With Officer Hawkins

Vamos will be working in Grand Junction with Officer Trevor Hawkins. The pair is currently trained in patrol and narcotics and will continue to receive training on tracking as they work together.

K9 Vamos Replaces Retired K9 Nero

Officer Hawkins was previously paired with K9 Nero, who recently retired from police work. Hawkins and Nero had worked together since 2015 as members of the Grand Junction Police Department. During their six years together, Officer Hawkins and K9 Nero conducted 630 narcotics detections with 430 of them resulting in the discovery of drugs including meth, cocaine, and heroin.

K9 Vamos Completes Grand Junction K9 Unit

The other half of the Grand Junction Police Department's K9 unit is officer Joey Gonzales and his K9 Merlin, who joined the force in 2018. Merlin is certified in patrol, narcotics, and tracking. Unlike his colleague, Vamos who came to Grand Junction from the other side of the world, Merlin was selected for police work from a kennel in Utah.

Vamos Is Ready For Action

The battle against illegal drugs in America includes what's happening right here in Grand Junction and across western Colorado. With the addition of Vamos, the Grand Junction K9 unit is once again fully-staffed and ready to continue the war on drugs in the Grand Valley.

