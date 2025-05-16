There's no better way to spend a summer day or night than at a baseball game. Lucky for us, we have the Grand Junction Jackalopes to give us that great American pastime.

This year, the home opener for the Jackalopes is June 3, which also kicks off their summer promotions that offer more than just a great ball game.

Get our free mobile app

What Are This Year's Grand Junction Jackelopes Promotions?

This year's home opener, the Jacks are honoring the military with their Military Appreciation Night, where they'll unveil a POW/MIA Chair of Honor. Fans will also get an opening night t-shirt, too.

Much like every year, we'll still be treated to a few fireworks nights on Fridays. The first fireworks night is Friday, June 6. Followed by the celebratory July 4 fireworks, and lastly, Friday, August 1.

We'll also be treated to weekly home game promos.

Tuesdays are $2 hot dogs, $2 tickets, and $2 dollar beers through the end of the second inning.

Every Wednesday, they'll become the Grand Junction Humback Chubs with special giveaways.

Thursdays are theme nights.

Fridays will offer different special events.

Saturdays, they'll open the gate an hour and a half early with live music and happy hour.

Sundays are family day, where kids get in for just $1.

Read More: Grand Junction Jackalopes Home Game Schedule

The Jackalopes are becoming very community-oriented and we're here for it.

If you want to know exactly what's happening on what night, the Jacks have a schedule for you on their website.

2025 Grand Junction Jackalopes Home Game Schedule Here's who the Grand Junction Jackalopes will be playing at home in 2025: Gallery Credit: Tim Gray