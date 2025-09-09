It's a sad day for baseball fans in the Grand Valley. Our beloved Grand Junction Jackalopes are hopping away.

Where's the team going, and what's going to happen to Suplizio Field?

We don't have answers for those questions, but we're sure to find out soon.

Pioneer League Pulling from Grand Junction, Colorado

Garret Brown shared the news on Twitter with a press release from the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL).

The letter states that the Jackalopes' operations will end at the closure of the 2025 season.

PBL president Mike Shapiro stated in the letter:

I am greatly saddened to make this announcement. I know it's very disappointing for the team's many fans in the Grand Valley, but after making sincere efforts to keep the team in Grand Junction, it unfortunately didn't work out as hoped.

The team's relocation for the 2026 season will be announced soon.

A Bit of History About the Grand Junction Jackalopes

The Butte Copper Kings got their start in 1978 in the Pioneer League. The team’s name came from the copper mining giants in Butte, Montana.

After the 2000 season, the team moved to Casper, Wyoming, becoming the Casper Rockies, later renamed the Ghosts.

In 2011, the Colorado Rockies’ owners bought the team and moved it to Grand Junction, where it became the Grand Junction Rockies.

When Minor League Baseball reorganized in 2021, the Pioneer League became an independent partner league, and Grand Junction stayed in.

The team rebranded as the Jackalopes in 2022. In 2025, they added a twist, playing Wednesday home games as the Grand Junction Humpback Chubs, honoring a local fish found in the Colorado River.

The only question we have left is, what's going to happen at Suplizio Field? There's a giant opening to fill such a treasured landmark in Grand Junction.

Hopefully, we can see baseball return to the Valley.

