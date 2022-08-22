Northern Colorado’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies

Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way.

In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.

The deal will go into effect following the completion of the team's current Pioneer League season.

About The Grand Junction Rockies

The Grand Junction Rockies are a four-time winner of the Pioneer League (presented by TicketSmarter’s South Division), most recently bringing home a winning title in 2018.

The Rockies went on to win the division in 1988 and 1989 as an affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and in 1981—the season they won the overall league title—as an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Having the opportunity to expand into southwestern Colorado in Grand Junction, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” Future Legends Executive Director Casey Katofsky told the Greeley Tribune.

Katofsky says the goal of Future Legends is to grow sports opportunities in Colorado, for youth and professionals.

“It’s something that allows us to grow the brand statewide, and to grow the sport of baseball in Colorado from a minor league perspective, and from a professional perspective. It’s one of the opportunities we needed to jump at someone we’d like to continue and to always look at expansion when opportunity strikes."

“We’re excited to bring Grand Junction under the Future Legends umbrella,” said Mike Tollin, managing partner of professional sports at Future Legends, as per a press release via the sports complex.

“We’ll be taking over at the end of the current season, and we have high hopes for the franchise. Our goals are to put a winning ball club on the field, enhance the experience for fans attending the games, and truly make the team and its players an integral part of this baseball-loving community.”

The Rockies Will Remain In Grand Junction

Although a Northern Colorado entity (Future Legends) has acquired the Grand Junction-based team, the Rockies - who previously played in Butte, MT, and Casper, WY - will reportedly remain in Grand Junction and will continue to play at Suplizio Field.

Additional announcements regarding the Grand Junction Rockies will be made in the near future, as per a press release.

The Rockies will join the sports complex' lineup of professional sports teams including the Northern Colorado Owlz (another Pioneer League team) and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC of USL League One, as part of the Future Legends family.

Both the Owlz and the Hailstorm will call the Future Legends Complex’s TicketSmarter Stadium home when the stadium opens next season.

About Windsor's Future Legends Complex

Opening in Windsor, the 118-acre Future Legends Complex will feature 6,500-seat TicketSmarter Stadium, 2,500-seat Future Legends Field, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, lodging, and retail; and will host guests for major youth sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

Future Legends Executive Director Casey Katofsky told the Greeley Tribune that the complex is supposed to be open next year with most of its amenities ready for use, adding that the new Rockies acquisition will not impact the expected timeline, effort, or plans for the complex itself.

“Expect some very cool updates on the partnership side, the retail side and then more construction stuff going on very soon,” Katofsky said. “Things are progressing extremely well, and it’s becoming very, very exciting every single day.”

Want to know more about Windsor's brand new sports complex? Click here.

