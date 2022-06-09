Baseball is back in Grand Junction as the Rockies opened their home schedule at Suplizio Field on June 7th.

Fas in attendance received a Grand Junction Rockies t-shirt at the gate with a special opening night design sponsored by City Market.

Get our free mobile app

Grand Junction Rockies Baseball is Tons of Fun

I love that Grand Junction is home to a minor league team with a great ballpark. I love the view of the Grand Mesa over the left-field wall, and unlike the Colorado National Monument, it is pretty easy to find some shade here on a summer afternoon. Tickets are affordable, concessions include everything you could want at a ball game, and the parking is FREE.

Tickets Can Be Purchased in Advance or at the Gate

Growing up in the shadow of Wrigley Field in Chicago, I've always loved baseball. I think it's great that Grand Junction can decide one afternoon to go check out a ball game at the last minute that is so easy to enjoy. If you purchase tickets online they send them right to your phone for quick and easy entry to the park.

Be Sure To Say Hi to Corky the Coyote

Corky the Coyote is the Grand Junction Rockies mascot. He is funny, loves music by Eminem, and loves to take photos with fans. Corky made sure I got an opening day Rockies t-shirt so I told him I'd be back and I'd bring him one of our station shirts to rock around the ballpark. The next time you see a Rockies game, send us a photo on the free station app. we would love to see you enjoying Rockies baseball. Check out the photos from opening night below.

Photos: Opening Night for the Grand Junction Rockies at Suplizio Field The 2022 season is underway for the Grand Junction Rockies who played their home opener Tuesday, June 7th at Suplizio Field. Scroll through the photos below that show off this fun Grand Junction destination that offers a great atmosphere to watch a ballgame and the perfect view of the Grand Mesa behind the left-field wall.

KEEP GOING: 10 Favorite Colorado Rockies Players of All-Time Some truly great players have worn the Rockies uniform, however, you'll find only one in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. We could have a discussion about the greatest Colorado Rockies players ever, or we could have a more subjective talk about favorite players. While there is some crossover, there is a difference and there is a lot of room to be different.