Photos: Opening Night for the Grand Junction Rockies at Suplizio Field
Baseball is back in Grand Junction as the Rockies opened their home schedule at Suplizio Field on June 7th.
Fas in attendance received a Grand Junction Rockies t-shirt at the gate with a special opening night design sponsored by City Market.
Grand Junction Rockies Baseball is Tons of Fun
I love that Grand Junction is home to a minor league team with a great ballpark. I love the view of the Grand Mesa over the left-field wall, and unlike the Colorado National Monument, it is pretty easy to find some shade here on a summer afternoon. Tickets are affordable, concessions include everything you could want at a ball game, and the parking is FREE.
Tickets Can Be Purchased in Advance or at the Gate
Growing up in the shadow of Wrigley Field in Chicago, I've always loved baseball. I think it's great that Grand Junction can decide one afternoon to go check out a ball game at the last minute that is so easy to enjoy. If you purchase tickets online they send them right to your phone for quick and easy entry to the park.
Be Sure To Say Hi to Corky the Coyote
Corky the Coyote is the Grand Junction Rockies mascot. He is funny, loves music by Eminem, and loves to take photos with fans. Corky made sure I got an opening day Rockies t-shirt so I told him I'd be back and I'd bring him one of our station shirts to rock around the ballpark. The next time you see a Rockies game, send us a photo on the free station app. we would love to see you enjoying Rockies baseball. Check out the photos from opening night below.