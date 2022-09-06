September is here, fall is on the way, and we have three adorable pets ready for adoption from Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

You just never know from week to week what kind of pets are going to show up at Roice-Hurst looking for a forever home. This week we have a beautiful stray cat, a tiny spirited chihuahua, and a dog that loves to play fetch.

Cute Cat Found Near Monument, Sweet As Can Be

Gimme Gimme is a three-year-old cat that was found recently near the Colorado National Monument, hungry and covered with fleas. Fast forward to today and this cutie is healthy and as sweet as can be. She is a beautiful cat who is ready to find a new home. It's not known whether she has ever lived with other animals.

Doc Is Very Active and Loves to Play Fetch

If you have an active lifestyle, Doc might be a good fit for you. Doc is a 7-year-old heeler who loves to play fetch. He shows some herding behaviors, typical for the breed, so he needs a home where he gets plenty of mental and physical stimulation. Doc seems to do well with other dogs but has never lived around cats.

Big Ears, Big Personality

If you love small dogs, check out Dracula, a 5-year-old chihuahua who weighs just four pounds and is the perfect lap dog. He has lived with other small dogs but can have an attitude with them. Doc is a small dog with big ears and a big personality.

If you are interested in adopting a pet and would like to meet one of the featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. Say 'yes" to a homeless pet today.