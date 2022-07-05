Pets of the Week Include People-Loving Dogs That Need Homes

If you are a dog-loving person, you need a people-loving dog and these pups are available for adoption right now.

As Roice-Hurst Humane Society continues to search for foster home homes in Mesa County - they still need 75 homes - we continue to feature pets from the shelter that are waiting for their forever home

Pup Loves People More Than Anything

Stash is a sweet 7-month-old pup that had a rough start to his life. He's got a little more growing to do, but the main thing is he loves people. Like a lot of dogs, Stash is a little shy at first, but play fetch with him and he becomes your best friend. Stash prefers to be the center of attention and would prefer a home with no other pets.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

An Active, Loving Family Needs This Dog

Lexie is a 2-year-old, medium-sized dog who came to Colorado from Texas back in April. After spending a year in the shelter there, Lexie is ready for a home. Ideally, Lexie would find an active, loving family - and if they already have another playful dog it would be a bonus. Lexie is playful, energetic, and friendly to people and other dogs.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Senior Cat Needs A Home

If you are a cat lover, perhaps you could provide a home for Kitty. She's 13 years-old and has been at the shelter for several weeks. Even a foster home would be a huge blessing to Kitty. She's a senior cat so she would definitely do best in a home without loud dogs or children.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

If you'd like to arrange a meet and greet with one of our featured pets this week, simply contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. If nothing else, perhaps you would provide a foster home for one of these homeless pets.