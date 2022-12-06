December Is A Great Time For Pet Adoptions In Grand Junction

There is still time to adopt a pet in Grand Junction for just $50.

The Roice-Hurst Humane Society is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event - an effort to try and find new homes for homeless pets. Through December 11, all adoption fees are just $50.

Our featured pets this week are a couple of adorable kittens and a 28-pound dog that is ready to zoom into your heart.

Filling the Kitten-Shaped Void In Your Heart

Void is the name of this 3-month-old kitten - a cute little monster with big eyes that will reach deep into your soul. He's a little shy at first, but when he realizes he's safe with you he will melt in your arms and purr loudly. Void has a beautiful lush coat and will make a great addition to any family.

Small But Mighty

Mayflower weighs in at just 28 pounds, so if you are a small dog lover, she fits the bill. She is 3 years old so she has plenty of energy, agility, and speed. Mayflower loves to run zoomies and give hugs. She'll do best in an active home where she can get plenty of exercise.

Loving and Extremely Friendly

Bailey was found as an emaciated kitten and has spent the past month recovering and gaining weight in a foster home She's always been as loving as can be and extremely friendly. Bailey is now 3 months old and healthy and ready for a permanent home.

If you would like to meet one of our featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337. And if you are looking for a great charity to donate to for Colorado Gives Day, consider making a tax-deductible contribution to Roice-Hurst.

