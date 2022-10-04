These Sweet Pets Are Ready For Adoption Today In Grand Junction

If you are ready to take the plunge and get a new pet, check out our sweet pets of the week that are eager to find new homes.

Every week I bring you pets of the week - and every week it seems like there is at least one of them that is calling my name and asking to come home with me. This week certainly is no different.

Escalante the Beautiful, Hugging Doggie

We start out this week's featured pets with Escalante who is a beautiful 6-year-old dog that could not be any sweeter. Even when you meet for the first time you'll be greeted with kisses and hugs - and, yes, she really does hug. Escalante is great on a leash and is not bothered by other dogs when they walk by her at the shelter. Believe it or not, even though she's about 50 pounds, Escalante thinks she makes a great lap dog.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Karma Still Looking For A Home

Karma has been here before and we are still trying to find a home for this wonderful dog. She's been at the shelter since August and is eager to find a permanent home. The previous owner says Karma is house-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained, and knows all of her basic commands. Once she gets used to her new surroundings, she will be the best friend you've always wanted. Doesn't she just look adorable?

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

From Wild to Mild

Wally is a 7-month-old kitten that came to Roice-Hurst with his brother, Dewey. They were found as spicy feral kittens, but after several months with a dedicated foster family, Wally has transformed from wild to mild. He loves to snuggle and follows his foster mom like a shadow. Wally is very motivated by treats and loves to sunbathe.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

If you are interested in meeting one of the featured pets this week, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. You can arrange a meet and greet and start the adoption process if you think it's a good fit for your situation.

