This Awesome Dog Is Ready To Find An Awesome Forever Home

Our weekly check-in with the good folks at Roice-Hurst Humane Society reveals some loveable pets in need of homes including an awesome dog that is young and ready to learn. Whether you are interested in a dog or a cat, perhaps one of these featured pets will be making a permanent stop at your house.

Oslo Is Handsome and As Nice As They Come

Oslo is a great-looking one-year-old dog who was originally found as a stray in Delta. Not only is Oslo as handsome as can be, but he's also as nice as they come. Oslo is young and is ready to learn some basic skills, but he's already doing pretty good with sit and he's learning some leash manners. He should fit right in with a variety of homes and situations.

Orangutan the One-Eye Kitten

Orangutan is just four months old and just loves to roll over and have his belly rubbed. He lost an eye to an infection as a young kitten, but now he's healthy and as sweet as ever. He really likes to snuggle.

Engergetic Senior Cat Lovs Catnip

If you have a mellow home, Bongo might be right for you. Bongo is a 16-year-old senior cat who still has plenty of spunk and energy left -- especially if it involves catnip. He has lived successfully with other cats, but would be best in a one-pet situation so he can be the center of attention.

If you are interested in meeting one of the pets of the week, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. You can arrange a meet and greet and check them out before adopting.

Wine and Whiskers Gala

Another way to support Roice-Hurst is by attending the annual Wine and Whiskers Gala this weekend at Two Rivers Winery. You'll enjoy wine, appetizers, and silent and live auctions all to benefit a great animal shelter in Grand Junction for local pets. You can get tickets and more details on the Roice-Hurst website.