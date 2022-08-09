These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction

If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction.

Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.

Rodeo Has Puppy Energy

Rodeo was found as a stray near Walmart in Delta. He's a five-year-old heeler mix with a big personality and big ears. Rodeo has a lot of puppy energy so he would be great with an active family. It's not certain how he does with other pets, but you can always bring your dog to the shelter for a meet and greet to see how they two could interact.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Owner Passes Away, Sioux Ze Needs a New Home

It can be traumatic to lose a loved one. Sioux Ze is an 8-year-old German shepherd/pittie mix whose owner recently passed away. Sioux Ze is slowing down but enjoys a two-mile walk every morning with her foster family and likes to lounge around the house. She is good on a leash, knows basic commands, and makes stronger bonds with men than women.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Buddy's Friendly and Joyful Personality Shines Through

Buddy is four-years-old and is just a ray of sunshine. He's a fantastic companion in a loving home but can get overwhelmed in the loud shelter environment. Buddy prefers to interact with other dogs one at a time and isn't a fan of small dogs because he was bitten by one. A doggie introduction is definitely advisable if you already have a pet. Although Buddy grew up with cats, it's been a couple of years since he's been around them.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

If you're interested in meeting one of this week's featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. Give love a chance and see what happens.

