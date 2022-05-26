Grand Junction Home on Golf Course for Sale for Nearly $1 Million

This Grand Junction home is every golf lover's dream - it's located on the number one public golf course in Colorado. Not only is the home adjacent to hole #6 there is also a pond in the backyard with tons of wildlife.

The three-bedroom and two-bathroom house has Telluride stone throughout the entry and was just recently listed within the last week. The 2,600 square foot ranch-style home was built in 2005 and features a back patio perfect for parties with a fire pit and hot tub.

The three-car heated garage would be so convenient during the winter and the low maintenance xeriscape would be convenient year-round. The Grand Junction home for sale is located off of Monument Road and hiking is close, as in within walking distance. No need to hop in your car to hit the Lunch Loop Trail when you can walk there.

Downtown Grand Junction is just 10 minutes away from this western Colorado home, the Colorado National Monument is about five minutes away and tee time is just seconds away. Here's a look inside of the nearly $1 million house for sale on a golf course in Grand Junction.

