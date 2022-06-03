If you live in Grand Junction and have your own pool we are all jealous. We can either build one of our own or wait for a home to go on the market that has one.

Well, today could be the day you take a first look and what could be your new home. This single-family Redlands home includes a lagoon-style pool AND a hot tub.

Grand Junction Home in the Redlands Goes Up For Sale

Check Out the listing for 2198 1/2 E Canyon Ct from realtor.com. This 3000-square-foot home comes with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. You'll find a fireplace in the living room, a game room upstairs, and new paint and carpeting as well.

Find Peace and Quiet at the End of a Cul-De-Sac in the Redlands

This home sits at the end of Canyon Court. The Cul-de-sac offers a little more peace without any neighborhood traffic cutting through the neighborhood on your street.

Enjoy Your Own Lagoon Style Pool and Hot Tub

The lagoon pool and hot tub sit in the backyard. The house includes new pool equipment and plumbing. There is also a fire pit in the backyard to enjoy with the blue lagoon lights of the pool under the western Colorado stars. Let's take a closer look.

Grand Junction, Colorado Home For Sale Features a Lagoon Pool and Game Room This Grand Junction Redlands home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with an incredible gated lagoon-style pool and your very own game room. Just minutes from the hiking trails and downtown, take a look at this piece of real estate on the market just in time for summer.

