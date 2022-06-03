Grand Junction, Colorado Home For Sale Features a Lagoon Pool and Game Room
If you live in Grand Junction and have your own pool we are all jealous. We can either build one of our own or wait for a home to go on the market that has one.
Well, today could be the day you take a first look and what could be your new home. This single-family Redlands home includes a lagoon-style pool AND a hot tub.
Grand Junction Home in the Redlands Goes Up For Sale
Check Out the listing for 2198 1/2 E Canyon Ct from realtor.com. This 3000-square-foot home comes with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. You'll find a fireplace in the living room, a game room upstairs, and new paint and carpeting as well.
Find Peace and Quiet at the End of a Cul-De-Sac in the Redlands
This home sits at the end of Canyon Court. The Cul-de-sac offers a little more peace without any neighborhood traffic cutting through the neighborhood on your street.
Enjoy Your Own Lagoon Style Pool and Hot Tub
The lagoon pool and hot tub sit in the backyard. The house includes new pool equipment and plumbing. There is also a fire pit in the backyard to enjoy with the blue lagoon lights of the pool under the western Colorado stars. Let's take a closer look.