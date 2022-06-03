The neighborhood around 5th and Kennedy in Grand Junction is going to be a busy place all summer. Construction workers will rival the sound of the ice cream trucks on Fridays as work begins at the new school.

Crews have begun work on what will be the new main building for Grand Junction High School, and a quick pass around the campus shows the work is well underway.

Soon the Grand Junction Tigers Will Have a New Building

The building has been in use since 1956 and you won't find many people who are shy about asking for it to be replaced. It sure has seen a lot of action over the years and is home to so many great memories.

Let the Work Begin

School is out and the entire area in the back of the main parking lot is now fenced off. The fields to the northeast of the current facility will be the site of the new building.

The current facility at Grand Junction High School has been repaired so many times there just isn't that much more they can do with it. What would you do with the current building once the students move to the new facility?

District 51 was awarded a $115 million dollar grant by Grand Junction voters in 2021 after some serious stumping for the bond by the superintendent, Dr. Diana Sirko. B.E.S.T is also awarding a $10 million grant to D51 for the new facility.

Dirt, gravel, and all manner of materials were being moved into position over the first couple of days of June. An official ground-breaking has already taken place. A walk around the school will get you close enough to see some of the materials on the ground. Drive by the site and you can see the foundation of the new building seems to be well on its way.

What will the new school look like? It won't be long before we have a pretty good idea. Classes are expected to begin in the new building during the Fall semester of 2024.

