Some things are hard to find at the grocery store - and we aren't necessarily talking about products on store shelves.

Who Actually Loves to Grocery Shop? Me!

I may be weird, but I pretty much love to grocery shop. I know I'm not the only person who loves to be at the grocery store, but I know plenty of people who would rather fight a raging wildfire in their birthday suit than go grocery shopping.

Frustrations of Grocery Shopping

One of the frustrations grocery shoppers have is when they can't find a particular item that's on the grocery list. They've purchased it here before, but now, it's nowhere to be found. It may be something that is normally there but isn't there today, or it could be something that you know is there occasionally. It could also be something that is no longer carried by that particular store. Let me give you some examples.

Hard-to-Find Items At the Grocery Store

One item that I find is sometimes hard to get is sugar-free caramel ice cream topping. It must be extremely popular because quite often the shelf is empty. Another hard-to-find item is sugar-free A & W Cream Soda. I bought three 12-packs back in November - and I haven't seen it at the store since. Here's one that drives me insane - sugar-free, free JELLO brand butterscotch pudding. Of all the varieties of pudding, the store where I shop never even has it. Somebody, please tell me why.

What Is An Item You Can't Seem To Find At the Grocery Store?

Recently, I asked our listeners to chime in with their hard-to-find items at the grocery store, and here are a few of the responses.

Parsnips

Di mentioned parsnips. She says they love them in scrambled eggs, but the store never has them. You know, I don't think I have ever eaten a parsnip in my entire life. Am I missing out on something amazingly good?

Spicy Ketchup

Some people prefer to spice up their hamburger or hot dog, and Brenda says she has a hard time finding spicy ketchup. Might I suggest using regular ketchup laced with crushed red pepper? Brenda says it's also hard to find Fresca in the soda aisle.

Feminine Hygiene Products and Baby Formula

Have you had trouble finding women's feminine hygiene products and baby formula? Bethany says these are necessities that have been extremely hard to find lately. I have not noticed the availability of these items as I have not been shopping for tampons and baby formula recently.

Open Checkers

Lauri says it's hard to find open checkers - or at least more than two. I think everybody understands the concept that grocery stores today operate on the principle of using the absolute minimum number of checkers necessary. It's frustrating to spend 15 minutes shopping - and then waste another 15 minutes - or more- standing in line waiting to check out.

Employees

On that note, Justin mentions that it can be hard to find employees. I think Justin may be referring to the present quandary our nation finds itself in with so many people not wanting to work.

Here's to hoping your next grocery trip is a pleasurable one. Oh, and by the way, if you run across any of that sugar-free cream soda, would you mind sending me a message and telling me where I can find it?

