How Grand Junction Feeds Six People In Two Hours For $20

Surprise! You have six people coming over in precisely two hours. You have to feed all six, and you have a whopping $20 to your name. How do we handle a crisis like this in Grand Junction, Colorado?

I asked on social media, "You have $20 and two hours to feed six people. What are you making?" Check out the gallery below. You'll be surprised just how thrifty and creative people can be.

More Truth Than Fantasy

With things being the way they are, the idea of feeding a group of people on $20 is a reality for many. As one reply pointed out, "That's everyday life for me."

As you know, $20 buys a bunch of ramen noodles. That same amount buys quite a few frozen burritos. While not exactly the breakfast of champions, they'll keep you alive for a while.

Grand Junction Colorado Loves Spaghetti

At least 25 people replied with spaghetti. If you've ever been involved in a food drive or have volunteered at a food bank, you know just how popular spaghetti can be. According to Healthline, the nutritional benefits of refined/enriched spaghetti include (serving size = one cup):

220 calories

8.1 grams of protein

43 grams of carbs

2.5 grams of fiber

1.3 grams of fat

26% of the RDI of Thiamin

26 % of the RDI of Folate

10% of the RDI of Iron

What Is Goulash and Have You Seen It Lately?

Another popular answer out of Grand Junction was Goulash. If you've ever been to Hungary, you're very much aware of how popular is. American Goulash is a little different. According to Google:

Hungarian Goulash is a thick meat and vegetable stew flavored with spices, while American Goulash is a quick dish made from ground beef, tomato sauce, herbs, and elbow macaroni noodles.

When Time and Money Are Short

Two hours isn't much time. Twenty dollars doesn't go as far as it used to. Six people are quite a few mouths to feed. It's times like these we start getting creative.

