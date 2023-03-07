Locally Produced Flower Shop Now Open in Downtown Grand Junction

A new shop offering 100% local and American-grown seasonal flowers is now open in downtown Grand Junction, Colorado. If you're looking to adorn your home or special event with flowers from family-run farms, this is the place for you.

The store location is a familiar one to anyone in Grand Junction. Chances are you've been to this location a dozen times. You've probably driven past it today. Here's a look at this, along with a handful of other Grand Junction flower shops.

New Flower Store In Grand Junction, Colorado

You'll find Flowers by Garvey's Gardens at 137 North 5th Street in Grand Junction, Colorado. According to their webpage, the family started with a small flower farm in Palisade, Colorado, and has since grown into a full florist shop in Grand Junction.

We provide 100% local and American-grown seasonal flowers with foam-free designs and take care of the environment and sustainability at every step possible. We source from family-run flower farms, including our own and others across the Grand Junction area and USA.

Why Does That Address Look Familiar?

Back in the days when people still used film, you probably visited this address frequently. This shop is located south of the Alpine Bank building, directly west of the old Roper Music. Back in the day, you would take your film to Snapp Photo at this same address. The building is in use again, complete with a handful of convenient parking places.

Open For Business

I stopped by to speak with the owners, but unfortunately, came by on a day when the store is closed.

Looking at the sign on the front door, Flowers by Garvey's Gardens is open:

Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Wednesday - 12 to 7

Thursday - 12 to 7

Friday - 12 to 7

Saturday - 12 to 7

Sunday - 12 to 7

If you're in the market for flowers, you now have another option from which to choose. The idea of the products coming from small family-operated farms is a welcome touch. Swing by and check them out.

Obviously, there are a number of flower shops in the Grand Junction area. The gallery below offers a quick rundown of these stores and where to find them.

