When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?
When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water.
Grand Junction Loves the Water
You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
Grand Junction Has Great Swimming Facilities
Grand Junction is blessed to have two outstanding swim facilities. Lincoln Park's Moyer Pool is open during the summer, while the Orchard Mesa Pool stays open year round. Either way, you've got ample opportunity for some exercise in the water - or to have a little fun with the kiddos.
One reason why Lincoln Park is so popular is because of the big water slide that was installed a few years ago. Make no mistake about it, Lincoln Park is no water park, but it's a good-sized pool with a super fun water slide.
For the smaller kids, the splash pad is a great way to have some water fun - and it's absolutely safe for children.