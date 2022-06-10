Grand Junction, Colorado Super Pool House For Sale This Summer

If you live in Grand Junction, odds are you have a love for the outdoors. While it's one of the prettiest places you could ever live, it's easy to get out and play too.

Maybe you love golf? Or swimming? Maybe you like to rock climb or hike in the Colorado National Monument? We're lucky enough to be able to do all these things right here. All you need now is the perfect house.

Does the Perfect Grand Junction, Colorado Home Include a Pool?

The weather in Grand Junction is not what it used to be. I think the perfect home here does include a swimming pool. There's too much sunshine to stay inside, yet the summer heat will wear you out. The pool outside this home in Shadow Lake in the Redlands looks incredible. I'm cooling off just looking at it.

Live Next to Tee #7 at Redlands Mesa

Redlands Mesa Golf Course will be your backdrop at 341 Shadow Lake. Tee #7 will be closest to the property on the Redlands Mesa course itself. It's a par 4, 463-yard challenge.

See Inside 341 Shadow Lake Rd in Grand Junction

We can go inside, but I think you'll just want to stare at the pool as I do. This beautiful home was just listed on June 6th, 2022 at Realtor.com. Let's take a look.

