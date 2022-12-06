Grand Junction Colorado’s Picks For Best Places To Shop Local

Christmas is just 20 days away. Do you still have shopping to do? According to you, these are the Grand Junction, Colorado area businesses you would recommend to a friend when it comes to shopping locally.

I asked on Facebook, "A friend wants to shop local this holiday season. What Grand Junction business would you recommend?"

10 Reasons To Shop Local In Grand Junction, Colorado

Grand Junction, Fruita, Clifton, Palisade, and the various other communities around the valley are home to an amazing assortment of locally owned and operated businesses. Keep in mind, when it comes to gift giving, that could easily include gift cards to salons, restaurants, and various other services.

The website The Local Good put together a list of ten reasons to shop local:

Local Economic Stimulus - When you purchase at locally-owned businesses rather than nationally owned, more money is kept in the community because locally-owned businesses often purchase from other local businesses, service providers, and farms. Purchasing local helps grow other businesses as well as the local tax base.

Non-Profits Receive Greater Support - Local business owners donate more to local charities than non-local owners.

Unique Businesses Create Character & Prosperity

Environmental Impact Is Reduced - Small local businesses usually set up shop in the town/village center, providing a centralized variety that is much friendlier to a community's walk score than out-of-town shopping malls

Most New Jobs Are Provided By Local Businesses - Small local businesses are the largest employers nationally.

Customer Service Is Better - Local businesses often hire people with more specific product expertise for better customer service.

Local Business Owners Invest In Community

Public Benefits Far Outweigh Public Costs

Competition And Diversity Leads To More Consumer Choices - A marketplace of thousands of small businesses is the best way to ensure innovation and low prices over the long-term

You Matter More - We talk a lot about exerting influence with your purchasing choices, or "voting with your wallet."

Western Colorado Businesses You May Not Be Familiar With

Glance over the gallery below. There's a chance you'll see a business or two you're not yet familiar with. One shop you'll see just opened its doors a few weeks ago.

Shop "Unique & Exclusive"

Several businesses mentioned below deal in the "unique and exclusive." Candle shops, home decorating ideas, handmade furniture, and locally produced coffees and wines dominate the list. Share the gift of Western Colorado craftsmanship and ingenuity this holiday season.

Grand Junction Colorado's Picks For The Best Places To Shop Local

