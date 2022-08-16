Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?

Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.

Get our free mobile app

Scorpion Encounters In Grand Junction, Colorado

Growing up on Little Park Road back in the 70s and 80s, we'd see these from time to time. While most were simply sightings, on one occasion, the little dude stung my grandma right on the butt.

What Kind of Scorpion Is This?

You're probably asking yourself two questions:

What variety of scorpions is this? Waylon, do you ever clean your floors and baseboards?

scropion Waylon's workshop Waylon Jordan loading...

The answer to question #2 is yes, but this encounter was in my basement/workshop, an area of the house typically receiving the "mancave" treatment.

Where question #1 is concerned, I've never been one for looking up varieties, but my guess is this little guy represents a Northern scorpion. According to bugguide.net, this species is described as:

Highly variable throughout its range, and depending on habitat. Throughout much of its range, it is the only scorpion found. It has the basic identifiers of Paruroctonus scorpions, such as relatively robust hands and a somewhat slender metasoma/tail in which the keels do not terminate in an enlarged denticle. In most areas, it is pale, light brown. In volcanic habitats, it can be quite dark with a striped tail.

Bugguide.net adds that Western Colorado is precisely the location where one might encounter this species.

Do They Hurt?

What about their sting? According to Washington State University Entomology Department, they are not known to sting humans (tell that to my grandma). Their sting injects a paralyzing venom similar to that of spiders. In humans, some allergic reactions can occur.

Washington State University Entomology Department adds, "They are very beneficial animals but are innocuous due to their rarity."

Story Vs. Reality

In any event, this encounter went without incident. I went my way, and he went on his. Admittedly, I checked inside my shoes this morning before putting them on. It would be far more exciting to tell you the encounter went something like this.

Slither Through Some of the Snakes You'll Find in Colorado There are a reported 28 different species of snakes in Colorado. They range from non-venomous to venomous, which are only three different types of rattlesnakes.

Take a look at the most common snakes in Colorado:

Oh, Heck No: These 13 Types of Spiders Live in Colorado You might not loooove spiders, but we do have quite a few of them in the Centennial State. Read on to see the 13 types of spiders that call Colorado home.