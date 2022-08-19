This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy.

This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage.

Get our free mobile app

Just Out of Grand Junction

I grew up right across the street from this house. You'll find it at 176 Little Park Road in Grand Junction. If you're thinking to yourself, "That's to Heck and gone from town, " guess again.

This home is located only 3.4 miles from the Safeway Shopping plaza at the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The drive comes in at a whopping eight minutes. I've driven this same road countless thousands of times over the last 52 years, and it never gets old.

Google Maps / Canva Google Maps / Canva loading...

Details About The House

The listing at Realtor.com describes the house as:

3,394 square feet

4 bedroom

3 bath

Walk-in shower

Jetted tub

Laundry room - Washer/dryer

water filter

2 car heated/cooled garage

RV Parking / RV Dump

The property is described at 2.52 acres. When I was growing up on Little Park Road back in the 70s, all houses had to have a minimum of two acres. I'm not sure if this is still the case. In any event, Little Park certainly does offer privacy.

Interestingly, the house was built in 1962. Looking at the photo tour, this home appears much nicer than where I grew up. I'm going to assume this house has been updated at least once, and added on to a time or two.

According to Realtor.com, the house is listed at $899,000.

Let's Talk About That View, Shall We?

We're blessed to be surrounded by these magnificent mountains in Western Colorado. The view alone makes it worthwhile to live on Little Park Road. This house may have one of the best views on the mountain. They certainly took advantage of it with the semi-circular design of the living space.

If you're worried about the commute, don't be. The commute up Little Park is not nearly as bad as it was 50 years ago. The road, and for that matter, cars and tire traction, have come a long way since I was a little kid. As stated above, this house is only eight minutes away from a grocery store, pet food store, liquor store, gas stations, veterinarians, and for that matter, a Pizza Hut.

Waylon's Mandatory Disclaimer

I am not a real estate agent, nor do I represent or endorse any real estate agents or agencies. My interests, to a slight degree, involve the occasional purchase of income properties. The house featured here is of no interest to me. Quite frankly, I don't care. While perusing the houses currently on the market, this property caught my eye. It sparked my memory instantly. Since it caught my curiosity, it seemed likely it might be of interest to you.

Newest House On the Market In Grand Junction Has Views For Miles This house just went on the market today (Friday, August 19, 2022) in Grand Junction, Colorado. You'll find it near the top of Little Park Road. As you can see, the view goes on for miles and miles. You can almost see the entire valley.

100 Photos: What Summer Fun Looks Like on Colorado's Western Slope We asked you to share your favorite photo from your phone that captures the summer of 2022 on the Western Slope. Scroll on to enjoy over 100 images showing friends, families, and beautiful landscapes only found here in Colorado.