Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest House on Market Has Million Dollar View
This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy.
This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage.
Just Out of Grand Junction
I grew up right across the street from this house. You'll find it at 176 Little Park Road in Grand Junction. If you're thinking to yourself, "That's to Heck and gone from town, " guess again.
This home is located only 3.4 miles from the Safeway Shopping plaza at the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The drive comes in at a whopping eight minutes. I've driven this same road countless thousands of times over the last 52 years, and it never gets old.
Details About The House
The listing at Realtor.com describes the house as:
- 3,394 square feet
- 4 bedroom
- 3 bath
- Walk-in shower
- Jetted tub
- Laundry room - Washer/dryer
- water filter
- 2 car heated/cooled garage
- RV Parking / RV Dump
The property is described at 2.52 acres. When I was growing up on Little Park Road back in the 70s, all houses had to have a minimum of two acres. I'm not sure if this is still the case. In any event, Little Park certainly does offer privacy.
Interestingly, the house was built in 1962. Looking at the photo tour, this home appears much nicer than where I grew up. I'm going to assume this house has been updated at least once, and added on to a time or two.
According to Realtor.com, the house is listed at $899,000.
Let's Talk About That View, Shall We?
We're blessed to be surrounded by these magnificent mountains in Western Colorado. The view alone makes it worthwhile to live on Little Park Road. This house may have one of the best views on the mountain. They certainly took advantage of it with the semi-circular design of the living space.
If you're worried about the commute, don't be. The commute up Little Park is not nearly as bad as it was 50 years ago. The road, and for that matter, cars and tire traction, have come a long way since I was a little kid. As stated above, this house is only eight minutes away from a grocery store, pet food store, liquor store, gas stations, veterinarians, and for that matter, a Pizza Hut.
Waylon's Mandatory Disclaimer
I am not a real estate agent, nor do I represent or endorse any real estate agents or agencies. My interests, to a slight degree, involve the occasional purchase of income properties. The house featured here is of no interest to me. Quite frankly, I don't care. While perusing the houses currently on the market, this property caught my eye. It sparked my memory instantly. Since it caught my curiosity, it seemed likely it might be of interest to you.