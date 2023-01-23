The Quest For Grand Junction Colorado’s Most Delicious Pie

National Pie Day is coming up Monday, January 23, 2023. Where's the best place in Grand Junction, Colorado to celebrate?

To many, the matter of pie is a serious matter. Since most budgets won't allow a trip to every pie joint in town, let's narrow this down a little. Where will you find the best pie in the valley?

Who determined that January 23 is National Pie Day? The American Pie Council, that's who. According to Holiday Insights, the American Pie Celebration began in 1986 to commemorate Crisco's 75th anniversary of "serving foods to families everywhere."

How precisely does one celebrate? Holiday Insights suggests:

National Pie Day is a special day that is set aside to bake and cook all of your favorite pies. On this day, you are also encouraged to bake a few new pie recipes. And most importantly, it's a day to eat pies! A great way to celebrate National Pie Day is to bake some pies and give them away to friends, neighbors, and relatives. You never know, you may be starting a tradition of pie giving between your friends and family.

A Good Day To Pie

Okay, so tomorrow is a good day to bake and eat pies. Fair enough. What about those of us who lack baking skills? What are we supposed to do?

Results From Three Years Ago

This same question was put to the valley three years ago. The poll resulted in the most lopsided victory in human history Take a look:

As you can see, it was a landslide victory for Village Inn. Sadly, one of Grand Junction's two Village Inns just closed for good last Sunday. So, with that, it looks to be an entirely different landscape.

The Quest For Pie In Grand Junction, Colorado

Where does one go around Grand Junction and the surrounding area to enjoy pie? For those of us who fail to qualify as pie aficionados, it's hard to know what to do.

Why Not Get Excited?

It's time for pie! Someone once told me our society needs to celebrate things a little more than we do. We might as well celebrate National Pie Day on Monday, January 23, 2023. It has to be more fun than celebrating National Measure Your Feet Day, which also falls on January 23.

On that note, let's make an event of this. Where will you find the valley's best slice of pie? One of the crews here at the studio did a little research around the holidays and tracked down the valley's best pumpkin pie. Let's open the door to the entire spectrum. Who makes the best?

A Proven Solution

At times such as this, the only thing to do is reach out to the audience for their favorites. That's where our handy dandy poll comes into play. Cast your vote for the best pie in the Grand Valley.

If you don't see your selection on the list, write it in. It will be added to the poll as promptly as possible.

