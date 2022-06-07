Sad stories with happy endings are what adopting homeless pets is all about.

This week, we have three homeless pets looking for love and a new forever home including a cat who may deserve a little extra love. Here's a look at our pets of the week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society In Grand Junction

Obsidian: Taped In A Box and Dropped Off

I would like for you to meed Obsidian, a two-year-old mama cat who is definitely ready for some loving. You see, Obsidian was found next to a dumpster- inside a taped-up box with her litter of kittens. Who does that?? The fact is, Obsidian is a real sweetheart of a cat who loves to play. She's had a rough start but, she's ready for a loving home.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Italia: Texas Transfer

Italia is a four-year-old dog who came to Grand Junction from Texas. She is a high-energy lovebug who enjoys playing with other dogs - she just doesn't like to share. Italia is probably best in a single-pet, adult-only home.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Nikki: Texas Transplant Loves To Be Loved

Nikki is a two-year-old Texas transplant who just loves to receive love and attention from people and play in the yard. In her foster home, Nikki has been a quick learner and has befriended another dog and cat in the home.

attachment-nikki 3

If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, you can call Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337 or stop by the facility at 326 28 Road Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 4;00 p.m.