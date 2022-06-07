Cat Found Inside Taped Up Box With Kittens Ready For Adoption In Grand Junction
Sad stories with happy endings are what adopting homeless pets is all about.
This week, we have three homeless pets looking for love and a new forever home including a cat who may deserve a little extra love. Here's a look at our pets of the week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society In Grand Junction
Obsidian: Taped In A Box and Dropped Off
I would like for you to meed Obsidian, a two-year-old mama cat who is definitely ready for some loving. You see, Obsidian was found next to a dumpster- inside a taped-up box with her litter of kittens. Who does that?? The fact is, Obsidian is a real sweetheart of a cat who loves to play. She's had a rough start but, she's ready for a loving home.
Italia: Texas Transfer
Italia is a four-year-old dog who came to Grand Junction from Texas. She is a high-energy lovebug who enjoys playing with other dogs - she just doesn't like to share. Italia is probably best in a single-pet, adult-only home.
Nikki: Texas Transplant Loves To Be Loved
Nikki is a two-year-old Texas transplant who just loves to receive love and attention from people and play in the yard. In her foster home, Nikki has been a quick learner and has befriended another dog and cat in the home.
If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, you can call Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337 or stop by the facility at 326 28 Road Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 4;00 p.m.
