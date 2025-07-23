Ah, the good ol' days. You remember those, when nothing mattered but having a good time, and no one bothered you.

We all love to reminisce about days of lore. When you could head to the local drive-in to catch the top movie, then head to your favorite fast food joint to grab a burger and a shake.

We may be aging ourselves, but those memorable days in Grand Junction did exist.

Grand Junction Businesses Everyone Misses

We recently asked our audience what's one Grand Junction business they'd bring back if they had the chance. Boy, y'all love your local businesses.

We're fairly certain you can guess the most commented business... Guyton's Fun Junction. By a long shot. Which leads us to believe we definitely need to find a way to bring an amusement park to the Western Slope (outside of Glenwood Caverns).

People really miss WW Peppers, too. That was the second most commented business. We know we were sad when it closed its doors.

Another hot answer was something we recently wrote about. Grand Junction needs a rollerskating rink.

While scrolling through our long list of missed businesses, think on the ones you miss the most and let us know.

Do You Remember These Iconic Grand Junction Spots Everyone Wants Back? In Grand Junction, memories of places like Guyton's Fun Junction and WW Peppers remind residents of simpler times, fueling a community conversation about local businesses they'd love to see return. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray