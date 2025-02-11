Grand Junction, Colorado Really Needs One of These Again

As I scroll through my social media feeds, I constantly see videos of people getting down at their local roller skating rinks. This takes me back my youth that wouldn't have been the same without my local rink.

I feel bad for the kids of Grand Junction who won't know the joys of spending their weekend nights at a skating rink.

Read More: Avoid These: Grand Junction Most Dangerous Intersections

Grand Junction Had Multiple Skating Rinks Through the Years

I had to ask a native of Grand Junction, Waylon Jordan, what skating rinks were around back in the day. I didn't live here back then and I only knew of one.

First, Junction had Skateland which opened before the 70s and closed somewhere around the early 80s. I say before the 70s because Waylon said he went there during that time.

Then, we had Ranbow Skating, which opened in the late 70s or early 80s. Rainbow closed somewhere in the early 90s, or that's what we're guessing.

The last skating rink, and the only one I know of was Spin City. They opened sometime in the early 2000s and closed in 2020 or somewhere around then. We can't really remember.

If you were like me, I spent a ton of my younger. years at the skating rink. I'd go on Wednesday and Friday nights. It's where I met many of my lifelong friends, and it was my second job through my high school years.

Get our free mobile app

Funny story, my now-wife had a huge crush on me when we went to the skating rink. I was oblivious to that fact and it took many, many years for us to get together.

Needless to say, Grand Junction sure could use a roller skating rink. I'd buy myself some new skates to rip around like I was a teenager again.

Grand Junction Colorado Area Business Signs of the 1940s and 50s - Robert Grant Photos Take a look at business signs from the Grand Junction area through the lens of photographer Robert Grant. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

Robert Grant Photos - Random Images of People In Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun A number of Robert Grant's negatives were recently uncovered. From those, a handful of random images were selected. These images feature Western Colorado residents simply having fun. Images include balloon rallies, boating, tubing, air shows, and a round or two of golf. These images date back to the 1960s, 70s, and early 80s.

These negatives came from the "negative cabinet" Robert Grant left behind. These are the shots that, shall we say, didn't make the cut. They didn't wind up in the Daily Sentinel or in Bob's calendars. Put simply, the file cabinet represents what journalists call "File 13."

With any of the Robert Grant galleries we publish, please look closely. If you've been around the valley for long, you're bound to recognize someone... maybe even photos of you. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan