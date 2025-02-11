Grand Junction, Colorado Really Needs One of These Again
As I scroll through my social media feeds, I constantly see videos of people getting down at their local roller skating rinks. This takes me back my youth that wouldn't have been the same without my local rink.
I feel bad for the kids of Grand Junction who won't know the joys of spending their weekend nights at a skating rink.
Grand Junction Had Multiple Skating Rinks Through the Years
I had to ask a native of Grand Junction, Waylon Jordan, what skating rinks were around back in the day. I didn't live here back then and I only knew of one.
First, Junction had Skateland which opened before the 70s and closed somewhere around the early 80s. I say before the 70s because Waylon said he went there during that time.
Then, we had Ranbow Skating, which opened in the late 70s or early 80s. Rainbow closed somewhere in the early 90s, or that's what we're guessing.
The last skating rink, and the only one I know of was Spin City. They opened sometime in the early 2000s and closed in 2020 or somewhere around then. We can't really remember.
If you were like me, I spent a ton of my younger. years at the skating rink. I'd go on Wednesday and Friday nights. It's where I met many of my lifelong friends, and it was my second job through my high school years.
Funny story, my now-wife had a huge crush on me when we went to the skating rink. I was oblivious to that fact and it took many, many years for us to get together.
Needless to say, Grand Junction sure could use a roller skating rink. I'd buy myself some new skates to rip around like I was a teenager again.
