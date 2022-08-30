If you are ready to add a puppy to your household, one of our featured pets this week is gonna steal your heart.

Today I'm featuring some older dogs that are ready for adoption at Roice-Hurst Humane Society, but I wanted to highlight one dog in particular because border collies have a special place in my heart. Years ago I had a border collie named Biff, who was the queen of my world and just the best dog you could ever have.

Meet Louie the Border Collie Mix

Louie is a 9-month-old border collie mix puppy who recently came to Roice-Hurst and immediately stole the hearts of the shelter staff. He's very smart - as borders typically are - and he's very energetic. Borders like to be active so the ideal situation would be an active family. Louie seems to love people, but he hasn't lived with cats or kids, only other dogs.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Hoping For Joint Retirement

Sola and Blaze are a pair of senior dogs who came to the shelter from a hoarding situation along with some other smaller dogs. Sola is an 11-year-old chihuahua mix and Blaze is a 9-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix. They have been a little fearful at the shelter, but take comfort in each other. Ideally, they would find a new home together. In the past, they have lived with other dogs, but we aren't sure about their experience with cats and kids.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Karma Is House Trained, Crate Trained, Leash Trained

Karma is a 10-year-old pittie we have featured previously on pets of the week, but she's still looking for love. Karma would do best in a home without other pets or children. She's been a little nervous at the shelter with so many unfamiliar people, pets, and noises. Give her a little time to compress and adjust to some calm surroundings, and you'll discover what a sweetheart she is who wants to be the center of your world.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Are You Ready To Adopt A New Best Friend?

If you are interested in meeting one of our featured pets this week, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. Adoption fees are still 50% through the month of August, so it's an especially great time to adopt a new best friend.

These Pets Will Make Your Kid Cool