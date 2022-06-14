Grand Junction Animal Shelters Near Capacity: What Can We Do?

Grand Junction is a great community for pets, but the problem is we have far too many unwanted pets. The question is, what can we do about it?

Recently, Roice-Hurst Humane Society Executive Director Anna Stout and Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland wrote about the problem of homeless pets in an article published in the Daily Sentinel.

Local Shelters Approaching Capacity

With local animal shelters nearing capacity, Roice-Hurst works in partnership with Mesa County Animal Services to deal with the problem of unwanted pets in Grand Junction. Roice=Hurst is the primary pet adoption source, while the county agency serves as the authority on pet and community safety, protection, and education.

Solutions To The Problem of A Booming Pet Population

If former Price Is Right host Bob Barker was here you know what he would say. "Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered." It would definitely help reduce the problem of unwanted pets if people would simply get their pets fixed. But, many don't.

The cost of a spay or neuter procedure isn't cheap, and that can often be an obstacle for people who can't afford it. Roice-Hurst offers many programs to help pet owners such as low-cost vaccine clinics and spay/neuter vouchers.

Getting pet owners to spay and neuter their animals is a long-term solution, but what are we going to do with all of the homeless pets we have now crowding our shelters?

The Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge

Mesa County and Roice-Hurst are launching a campaign called the Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge. The goal is to recruit 100 new Roice-Hurst foster families in the next 100 days.

Foster families keep a pet in their home until it can be adopted. Foster homes free up space at the animal shelter for the homeless pets that come in. Foster stays could be a couple of days - or a couple of months. Not only does fostering help the local animal shelters, but it also gives animal lovers who don't want the responsibility of permanent pet ownership the opportunity to enjoy the dogs and cats they love on a short-term basis.

Can You Provide A Temporary Foster Home?

If you would like to learn more about becoming a foster home for a homeless pet, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. If you are unable to foster a homeless pet, but still want to help, a $150 cash donation between June 13 and September 21 that mentions the Mesa County Foster Challenge will count toward the goal as a foster family.

Maybe you want to do more than foster, and if you are ready for adoption, here's a quick look at the adorable pets of the week from Roice-Hurst.

Foxy Is Aging and Needs A Home

Foxy is an 11-year-old dog who has been at the shelter since February. She has been with a foster family but is ready for a permanent home. She walks great on a leash and is just as sweet as she looks. How can you say no to that face?

If you are currently pet-less and looking for a totally cute dog, Foxy might be the one for you.

Punky Loves To Get Attention

Punky came to Roice-Hurst from Mesa County Animal Services after being found as a stray. She enjoys other dogs, and after some warm-up time, loves to get attention from humans.

Punky is a 3-year-old girl on the shy side. She's a beautiful dog and ready for a new best friend.

Wrigley Thinks He's A Lap Dog

Wrigley is 8-years old and has had some health challenges over the past couple of months, but after having tumors removed is ready for a new home. He's mostly laid back but has some energy for his age. Wrigley prefers not to live with cats, and if you already have a pet, a meet and greet would be a great way to see if they would get along.

If you're interested in adoption, contact Roice-Hurst and arrange for a meet and greet. Giving a homeless pet a loving home could be among the greatest joy the two of you have ever shared.