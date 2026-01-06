Get ready to look skyward, Colorado aviation fans, the Grand Junction Air Show is officially returning in October 2026 at the Grand Junction Regional Airport after a long break.

This marks the return of one of the biggest flight events on the Western Slope, and it’s already shaping up to be a can’t-miss experience.

What You Can Expect to See at the Grand Junction Air Show

The heart of the show will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, one of the most iconic military flight demonstration teams in the world, tearing up the skies with precision routines. They’re already listed on the 2026 official Blue Angels schedule, flying October 3 and 4 in Grand Junction as part of their national tour.

Beyond the Blues, past air show lineups have featured a dozen or more flying acts from warbird formations and aerobatic pilots to aviation exhibits and static aircraft displays that families can walk around.

There’s also a cool local tie-in: the CAF Rocky Mountain Wing Museum at the Grand Junction Regional Airport holds vintage warbird aircraft — like a WWII Grumman Avenger — and often participates in airshow festivities with displays and demos.

New This Time: Bus Service to the Show

One of the biggest upgrades for 2026 is transportation. The Grand Junction Air Show will add direct service options tied to the air show weekend. This will help prevent parking from filling up around the airport and hopefully reduce congestion around the airport for regular services.

Tickets will be around $25 to $30, with kids and veterans discounted.

This event is meant to be a full weekend thing, with performance schedules on both Saturday and Sunday, plenty of space for families, aviation nerds, and anyone who loves seeing aircraft up close.

Once more information about this year's air show becomes available, we'll update this story.

