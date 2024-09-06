We Asked AI to Roast Grand Junction, Colo. + We&#8217;re Not Laughing

We Asked AI to Roast Grand Junction, Colo. + We’re Not Laughing

Everyone is scared of AI. "It's coming to take our jobs!" It's not. It won't. AI can be fun if you know how to use it. It can also make your job easier depending on how you use it.

We occasionally like to play with AI to see what it spits out. Most of the time it's just gibberish. AI doesn't actually know anything, it's just pulling in a bunch of info from websites and what's been programmed into it. It learns from that data, but only if you continue to teach it.

So, we asked AI to act like a comedian and roast the people from Grand Junction, Colo. From its answers, you'll see it's just putting a bunch of garbage together.

Obviously, It Knows Grand Junction's Location

We've heard people say we're "almost Utah" so this makes sense. Just don't tell the natives that.

Who wouldn't want to be directly between two of the West's greatest cities?

Grand Junction Does Have Four Seasons, Sorta

You know the saying, in Colorado, you'll get all four seasons in one day. We love it. Just wait five minutes and it'll change.

The summers are hot. But fall and spring bring the best temperatures, even if it rains a bit. Winter? We only have to deal with that for a couple of months.

I Mean, It's Gotta Point

Everyone dresses like they're ready for their next adventure ... to the grocery store. It's true. It's also comfy.

You'll also see more mountain bikes on a vehicle than on the biking trails. Gotta get that bike there somehow.

OK, We're Getting Personal Now

You're darn right, AI. Floating the river is a great way to cool off when it's 100+ degrees outside.

However, don't mess with the cowboy style. Someone will get out of their jacked-up Ford and give you an earful.

Ouch, This One Hurts

Guilty! How else will someone know that I've driven through the Monument or stopped roadside on the Mesa?

Yea, Um ... That's How Grand Junction Got Its Start

This is exactly how Grand Junction became a town. Someone was traveling through and said, "Yep, I've gone far enough. This looks like a great place to stop."

Remember, this is a dumb computer trying to be funny. Machines don't have feelings ... yet.

