This Week’s Roice-Hurst Homeless Dogs Love Children

This week's homeless dogs from Roice-Hurst love children.

At first glance, that headline might not seem so positive - a homeless dog that loves children. Rest assured I'm not talking about dogs that love to eat children. No, these are dogs that seem to enjoy kids and would make good family pets.

Don't Let The Ripping of Stuffing Out of Toys Fool You

First up this week, is Ann. (Who names their dog Ann?) Ann is a polite and playful 2-year-old border collie/pit mix who is looking for a family. Here's the deal. Ann loves to get belly rubs - and loves to rip the stuffing out of her toys. However, Ann is a sweet girl who is known to be gentle and quiet - and walks well on a leash.

Ann seems to enjoy the company of other dogs, but if you have another dog in your home, a doggie introduction is always a good idea. They aren't sure how she would do around cats. Ann has had several litters of puppies but is now officially done with motherhood.

Rambo Does Really Well WIth Children and Cats

Rambo is 6 years old and tends to be a little shy at first, but loves to be around people once he feels comfortable. He enjoys the company of other dogs, especially females. As always, if there are other dogs in the home, you'll want to let the dogs meet before you adopt. The previous owner of Rambo says he is excellent with children of all ages and gets along with cats.

Mia Enjoys Petting and Playing.

Mia has had many cat friends, but not many human friends during her five years. But, she has learned from her foster home that humans are worthy of trust and friendship, and now she actually enjoys petting and playing. Mia is 6 years old and has raised kittens of her own, but now she's ready to settle down and enjoy a home of her own.

If you are interested in arranging a meet and greet with one of these pets or would like to know more about becoming a foster parent and being a part of the Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

