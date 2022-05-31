Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week Include the Young and the Old

From the young to the old, today's pets of the week are all looking for a place to call home.

The Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is all about finding loving homes for homeless pets - and that can be anything from a very young kitten or puppy to an aging adult animal. Today, we feature both.

Winston: Playful Puppy Energy

If you are looking for a puppy, consider adopting Winston, an adorable 4-month-old dog with a good supply of playful puppy energy. Winston is a transfer from Mesa County Animal Services and would love a home where he can romp and play. He has lived with children and seems to enjoy being around other dogs. Winston is a little shy but will be your best friend once he gets to know you.

Sheik: Affectionate and Playful

Sheik is a 3-month-old kitten with a very affectionate personality. She was found outside the Delta facility and became a staff favorite because of her playful and sweet nature. Sheik loves to be on your lap - or chasing toys.

Molly: Ready For Retirement

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Molly, a 12-year-old dog who was found wandering the streets in Delta. She was in pretty rough shape but is feeling better now. Molly is deaf with limited vision because of cataracts but is very loving. Molly enjoys treats, begging for table scraps, finding cozy sleeping spots, car rides, slow walks, friendly cats, and other dogs that match her energy.

If you think you might be able to provide a good home for one of these pets, contact Roice-Hurst to arrange a meet and greet at 970-434-7337. Your new best friend may just be a phone call away.

