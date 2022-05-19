Camp Overnight in an Off-Grid Covered Wagon in Golden, Colorado

Airbnb is full of unique accommodations, that are perfect for travelers seeking to stay somewhere beyond the typical hotel room.

From treehouses and former churches to luxurious penthouses or vintage airstreams, the rentals in Colorado alone range in style and architecture.

Peek Inside Raven's Roost Airbnb This antique covered wagon is a unique place to camp in Colorado.

